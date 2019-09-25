GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Mr. M. Gene "Bubby" Green, 75, of Greenwood, Indiana, ran into the arms of Jesus late afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Chrisney, Indiana, a son of the late George M. and Mildred I. (Mitchell) Green.
Gene attended Daviess County High School in Owensboro and was a member of the graduating Class of 1961. After moving to Indianapolis, he was employed with Western Electric as a computer operator, and while there, he met his future wife, Carol Herndon. Gene and Carol were united in marriage June 5, 1965, and were married for over 54 years. Gene was also previously employed as an insurance agent for a few years, and in 1988, Gene felt the call to the ministry.
Gene was preceded in passing by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Green; his sons, Michael Eugene (Gennell) Green and Todd Eric (Kim) Green; his grandchildren, Josh Green, Hannah Green, Micaiah Green, Noah Green and Mazie Green; his great-grandchildren, Amari Green, Ivy Green, Addy Green and Ava McKenzie; his siblings, Nancy (John) Warren and Terry (Kathy) Green; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be conducted at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, at Emmanuel Church, 1640 W. Stones Crossing Rd., Greenwood, IN 46143 with the family receiving friends from 4 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.
