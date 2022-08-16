HENDERSON — Gene Eades, 76, of Henderson, formerly of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his home in Henderson. Washington Eugene Eades was born December 19, 1945, in Owensboro to the late Washington Valentine and Ellar Marie Whitaker Eades and was better known as “Gene” to both his friends and family. Gene was a farm laborer and a Jack-of-all-trades, but a master of none. He enjoyed fishing and would help anyone that asked him.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by two brothers, William Earle Eades and Otis Lee Eades, and by a niece, Mary Ann Howell.
Survivors include a son, Gene Allen Eades of Henderson; two daughters, Susie Ann Eades and Bonita S. Majors both of Henderson; two grandsons, Jason Ray Herron and Greg Majors; a brother, Richard A. Eades, Sr. of Utica; three sisters, Elizabeth Ann Jewell, Shirley Marie Baughn, and Mary Jane Howell all of Beech Grove; and several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Gene’s family.
