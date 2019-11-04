Gene Graff, 66, of Owensboro passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. Gene was born July 29, 1953, in Dayton, KY to the late Robert Graff and Violet Warr Graff. He was a retired mechanic from Pinkerton Tobacco Company.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
He enjoyed collecting Pin Balls, was a mustang enthusiast, loved his pets, and gardening.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his unborn child; grandchildren, Lincoln Xavier and Benz Bentley; a brother, Bobby Graff.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sheila Faye Payne Graff; a daughter, Chelsea (Miguel) Baize; grandchildren, Lilly and Cali Baize; one sister Patricia (Jim) Beaven; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Pat Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church. Prayers will be said at 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to March of Dimes, Greater KY Chapter, 4802 Sherburn Lane, #103 Louisville, KY 40507. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to March of Dimes, Greater KY Chapter, 4802 Sherburn Lane, #103 Louisville, KY 40507. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
