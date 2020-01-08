CENTRAL CITY -- Gene Case, 68, of Central City, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro. Carl Eugene Case was born July 18, 1951, in McLean County to the late Henry B. and Sadie Belle Vincent Case and was better known as "Gene" to both his family and friends. He retired from Geary Brothers Sawmill and enjoyed spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Lilia Young Case, and by his sister, Helen Case.
Survivors include five brothers, Lewis Case, of Central City, Roger Case, of Bremen, Henry "Buddy" Case, of Muhlenberg County, Hershel Case, of Bremen, and Marvin "Duke" Case, of Central City; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Danny Greene officiating. Burial will be in the Old Bethel Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Friends may visit with Gene's family from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 until 11 a.m. Thursday at Musters in Livermore.
