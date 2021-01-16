LOUISVILLE — Gene Lee Tyler, 87, of Louisville, joined the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Gene was known for his love of family, his sense of humor and his ability to make everyone he came in contact with feel included.
Born June 7, 1933, in Owensboro, Gene graduated with a degree in business from the University of Kentucky. He worked for Washington National Insurance Company for over 40 years, from graduation until retirement. He served in the Army at Fort Knox and volunteered for a special research assignment at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
Gene married Roberta Thompson at Highland Baptist Church in Louisville in 1961. They lived 40 beautiful years together and had two loving daughters, Lee Ann (Lloyd) Miller and Laura Tyler. Gene was the fun and loving grandfather of Adam Tyler.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife; and his parents, Marie Dever and Burton Lee Tyler.
He is survived by his siblings, Jo Ann Eisele, Billy Tyler, Patsy Conder and Joyce Cauley; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, a family-only visitation and service will be held in his remembrance with the burial immediately following.
The family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Karen, Rita, and the Hosparus Care Team for their kindness and care for our father.
If making a memorial gift, please consider a contribution to Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.
