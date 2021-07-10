Gene “Pappy” Ward, 88, of Utica, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Hermitage Nursing & Rehab in Owensboro. He was born April 22, 1933, in Henderson, the son of the late Francis and Mary Husk Ward. “Pappy” was a loving man, always kind and willing to help anyone in need. He was the last mayor of Diamond Lake.
Aside from his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Elizabeth McGuire Ward; his second wife, Virginia Hall Ward; and a daughter-in-law, Judy Lynn Ward.
“Pappy” is survived by his sons, David (Cathy) and Joey Ward; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his siblings, Frances Fendell (Maxi), Sally Moore, Roger Ward (Ann) and Jerry Ward (Lorie); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford with Rev. J. W. Haire officiating. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.
