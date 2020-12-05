ISLAND — Gene Powell, 71, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Owensboro. Eugene Allen Powell was born July 25, 1949, in Greenville to the late William Allen and Hallie Elizabeth Howell Powell and was married to the former Paula Sue Ayer on June 28, 1968. Gene retired from Texas Gas in Owensboro and was a member of Island United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong enthusiast of classic cars, always had a project and loved being at home on his tractor.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Powell.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Paula Powell; a daughter, Deeayne Mayfield (Randy) of Owensboro; a son, Jason Powell (Caroline) of Frankfort; five grandchildren, Garrett Mayfield, Hallie Mayfield, Owen Powell, Isabelle Powell and Easton Powell; two sisters, Janice Shutt (John) of Russellville and Margaret Turner (Jim) of Island; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Journey Perrin.
Family services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Gene’s family.
The Gene Powell family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island United Methodist Church Ministry Center, 380 W. Main St., Island, KY 42350.
