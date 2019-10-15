GREENVILLE -- Gene Sweeney, 90, of Greenville, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab. He was a supervisor at Harris Steel Mill Factory in Illinois, a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, and a member of Browder General Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Willadean Mercer Sweeney; and sons Larry Sweeney and Donnie Sweeney.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Jones Chapel Cemetery, Greenville with military honors. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Tuesday.
