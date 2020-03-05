Geneavive “Granny” Whitaker Kirby, 81, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Butler County on March 18, 1938, to the late James Volentine and Euphy Harper Whitaker. Geneavive attended Pentecostals of Owensboro and retired from the Cigar Factory and Medco Nursing Home. She loved being with her grandchildren and taking care of her flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roy Kirby; daughter Janice Kirby; and all of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Roger Kirby (Sandy) of Owensboro, Charlotte Dunn (Anthony) of Utica and Connie Staves (David) of Utica; grandchildren Shanna, Misty, Jeshuah, Janzen, Jacie, Cainnan, Carub and Cody; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 121 Old Mount Zion School Road, Lewisburg, KY 42256 with Bro. Bill Huff and grandson Jeshuah Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Zion Cemetery. Visitation will begin from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.
Smith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
