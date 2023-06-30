RUMSEY — Geneva Davis, 78, of Rumsey, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her home in Rumsey. Geneva delivered meals for G.R.A.D.D. in McLean County and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church.
Survivors: son, Wayland Davis (Diana); brother, Davis Pryor; and sisters, Lillie Pryor, Captola Carigan, and Kathy Swetman.
Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Richland Baptist Church Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Geneva’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Geneva Davis Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Geneva at musterfuneralhomes.com.
