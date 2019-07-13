LIVERMORE -- Geneva "Gi-Gi" Stofer, 92, of Livermore, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson. She was a homemaker and member of Hall Street Baptist Church in Owensboro.
Survivors include a son, Jim Stofer; a daughter, Judith Simon; and a brother, Pascal Rearden.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the chapel of Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: Geneva Stofer Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
