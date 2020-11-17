Geneva Margaret Pean Moore, 100, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Geneva was born in Habit, on July 20, 1920, to the late Homer and Ethel Taylor Pean, and was married to the late Theodore W. Moore, Sr. Geneva was a faithful member of Utica Baptist Church for over 57 years.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret Robbins and her siblings, Randall Pean and Ethel Pean.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Barbara (Norman) Tucker, of Calhoun, Linda (Galen) Acton, Norma (Joe) Worth, Debbie (Bob) Glasgow, and Ted (Karen) Moore, all of Owensboro; son-in-law, David Robbins; her 13 grandchildren, Stephen (Sandy) Tucker, Lori (Ken) Sheppard, Jason (Amanda) Tucker, Susan Crago, Shelley (Donald) Harwood, Alan (Karla) Acton, Matt Acton, Jeremy Worth, Brad Worth, Scott (Shelly) Glasgow, Adam Glasgow, Seth (Amber) Moore and Emily Moore; and 15 great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Caleb and Levi Tucker, Leah Sheppard, Lexie and Lisa Crago, Josh, Jessica and Cody Harwood, Markus Acton, Ivaan Worth, Carter and Amelia Glasgow, Trinity and Melody Moore and a brother, Rollie Pean. Proverbs 31:28-31
A service with limited attendance will take place Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The burial will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Philpot. Family and friends may visit with Geneva’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Geneva Moore shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and when attending shall enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Utica Baptist Church, 415 Highway 1207, Utica, KY, 42376.
Memories and condolences for the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
