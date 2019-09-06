GREENVILLE -- Geneva Murle Tinkle, 90, of Greenville, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 6:32 a.m. at Greenville Nursing and Rehab. Mrs. Tinkle was born March 17, 1929, in McLean County. She was a homemaker and member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Tinkle.
She is survived by her daughters, Faye (Bobby) Jones, Carolyn (Tommy) Urton, Judy (Rocky) Todd and Aneta Tinkle, all of Greenville; grandchildren Ross (Jennifer) Jones, Kirk Todd, Carrie and Adam Clark, Lindsay and Sean Ginsburg, Lauren and Stuart Stone and Angie and Mark Pierce; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and loving companion dog, Holly.
Services will be noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Dr. Kevin Milburn officiating. Burial will be Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Second Baptist Church Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
