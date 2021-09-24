Geneva “Pete” Armstrong Priddy, 91, of Owensboro, formerly of Louisville, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 8, 1930, in Trigg County to the late Charles Dennis Sr. and Maye Tuggle Armstrong. Mrs. Priddy was a member of Southeast Christian Church in Louisville for 30 years and had been co-owner and office manager of the Priddy Construction Co. in Louisville. She loved to travel the world, work outdoors and raise her flowers. She was truly a farm-type girl and loved her time at Kentucky Lake with her family when she was growing up. She was also a great cook and great seamstress.
Mrs. Priddy was also preceded in death by her husbands, Dick Downs in 1966 and Wilford Priddy in 2003; and her brother, Charles D. Armstrong Jr. in 2020.
Surviving is a sister-in-law, Shirley Armstrong of Owensboro; her niece, Pamela A. Bates and husband Ronnie of Waynesburg; two nephews, Mark Armstrong and wife Dana of Owensboro and Christopher T. Armstrong and wife Sheri of Maui, Hawaii; and great-nieces and great-nephews, David and Joshua Gillim, Sara and Alex Armstrong and Nicole and Charles Armstrong IV.
Her service will be 11 a.m. EST Tuesday in the chapel of Resthaven Memorial Cemetery in Louisville. A brief visitation will begin 10:30 a.m. EST in the chapel at Resthaven. Burial will follow in Resthaven.
Memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, KY 40243.
