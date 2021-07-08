Genevia Carol Kruger, 72, of Owensboro, formerly of Maceo, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Carol was born Feb. 26, 1949, to the late Albert and Beulah Kruger. Carol was a loyal member of Apollo Heights Baptist Church and found great joy in her church family there. She maintained a very active card ministry since her retirement in 2008, sending cards, artwork, and encouragement to family and friends near and far. Carol never forgot a birthday, anniversary or other special occasions for anyone that she loved.
Carol is survived by one sister, Alberta Lee Kaiser of Munfordville; 12 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and friends too numerous to count. Carol will be remembered for her playful personality, resilient spirit, her determination in facing many health challenges, but most of all, for her tremendous and unrelenting faith in God.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday for all family and friends who wish to attend at Apollo Heights Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Apollo Heights Baptist Church, 2322 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
