Genevieve Harkness, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, March 27,2022 while in the care of Hartford Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Genevieve was born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 30th, 1938. After graduating with a degree in Nursing, Genevieve went on to be a nurse for over 35 years. During this time, she also received two Real Estate licenses, one in the state of Texas and the other in Georgia. At the age of 52, Genevieve returned to nursing school and studied Pharmacology.
Ms. Harkness was a Christian and gave to numerous charities such as animal rights organizations as well as humanitarian and environmental causes. She had a flair with her quick wittedness and loving banter, most would agree that a good joke was never lost on her. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed the closeness of camaraderie.
Genevieve also loved to garden, take long road trips, and eat New York style pizza. She had a keen fascination towards different cultures and became a fine collector of all Egyptian, Greek, and Turkish treasures.
Mrs. Harkness was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Adams.
She is survived by her children, Donna (Barry) Millay, Bill (Kelly) Covington and William (Kathleen) Harkness; grandchildren, Kelsey (Christopher) Thomas, Joshua Schmidt,Sammantha (Braulio) Ambrosia Lopez, Cody Adams, Michael Adams, and Jessica Adams; a great grandchild, Norman William Harkness; and a daughter-in-law, Donna Adams.
Services were private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
