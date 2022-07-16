CANEYVILLE — Georganne Lanham, 72, of Caneyville, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker and a member of East Fork Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Albert and Dorothy Filas, and a brother, Butch Grandy.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Lanham of Caneyville; daughters, Kimberly (Tim) Fuqua, Denise McDaniel, and Janeen Decker, all of Fordsville, and Jennifer Thompson of Caneyville; a sister, Joyce (Ricky) Bratcher of Fordsville; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at East Fork Baptist Church in Fordsville with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
