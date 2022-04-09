George Albert Frey, 86, of Owensboro, passed away April 4, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born May 21, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Theodore Paul and Mary Alvey Frey. George was a faithful member of St. Stephen Cathedral, where he devoted many hours in service to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was a graduate of Brescia University (class of 1963) and served on the Alumni Board where he was named as a Member of the Gallery of Distinguished Alumni. George retired from Abbott Laboratories after 28 years of service working as a sales executive in pharmaceutical sales.
George was an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing golf. He also loved to sail, spending many weekends down at Kentucky Lake on his sailboat. George liked traveling and always enjoyed playing cards with his poker buddies. He was passionate about his work, earning top sales awards throughout his career; he loved traveling across his sales region visiting with doctors. George also enjoyed his membership in various social clubs and organizations such as The Friendship Force, The Twenty and Four Club, and The Dirty Dozen (friends from OCHS). He loved spending time with his family and was a loving and devoted husband.
Along with his parents, George is preceded in death by his sister, Ann Oberst and his brother, William Frey.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Margaret Grant Frey; his children, Paula (John) George, Kevin (Andrea) Frey, and Matt (Ashley) Frey; his grandchildren, Eli George, Samuel George, John George, Andrew Frey, Nicholas Frey, Emma Frey, William Frey, Margaret Frey, and Georgia Frey; and his siblings James Frey and Laura Goins; along with dozens of nieces and nephews.
Services will be Noon Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral with Father Sinoj celebrating. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with prayers being said at 6 p.m.
Charitable donations may be made payable to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, 1001 W 7th Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Frey. Share your messages of condolence with the family of George Albert Frey and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
