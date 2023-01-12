BEAVER DAM — George Allen Hurst, 86, of Beaver Dam, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Aug. 23, 1936, to the late Kermit “Jim” Hurst and Mildred Richardson Hurst. George was a member of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church and was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Peabody Coal Company where he worked at Riverview Mine and Ken Mine. George had a love for golf and played every time he possibly could. He was a charter member of the Ohio County Country Club. George won the Men’s Club Championship several times and the Men’s Invitational once.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judith A. Hurst and Phyllis Shown, and a half-brother, Jack Lane.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 59 years, Frances Oller Hurst of Beaver Dam; one daughter, Andrea (Stephen D.) Slack of Maceo; two sisters, Faye (Keith) Swanson of Morrison, Colorado and Diana (Jon) Hogan of Griffin, Georgia; brother-in-Law, Bob Shown of Beaver Dam; one granddaughter, Hannah Slack of Owensboro; along with several nieces, and nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, 302 North Lafayette St., Beaver Dam, KY 42320, with Rev. Jeremy Ruegg officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with George’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of a donation to Beaver Dam United Methodist Church, 302 North Lafayette St., Beaver Dam, KY 42320. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
