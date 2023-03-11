George “Bud” Best, 97, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Mar. 9, 2023, at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Dec. 24, 1925, in Daviess County to the late Walter and Katherine Adelman Best. Bud served in the United States Army as a Corporal during World War II in the South Pacific. He was the owner and operator of Owensboro Linoleum and Tile for 42 years here in Owensboro until his retirement in 1987. Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Bridge, pitching washers, and working on his farm.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by four of his sisters, Lena Lovan, Miriam Rouse, Dorothy Berry, and Helen Leib, and two of his brothers, Ed and Mick Best.
Bud is survived by his wife of 72 years, Evelyn Whobrey Best; his two daughters, Kathy (Dwight) Austin of Bowling Green and Kim (Steve) Swift of Owensboro; a son, Mike (Janet) Best of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren, Katie Lea Cassetty, Leslie (Brad) Decker, Miles Austin, Sam (Sarah) Swift, Chris (Lauren) Swift, Annie (Jon) Drury, Ethan Best, Mason Best, and Gavin Best; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Jean Ann Griffin; and brothers, Richard Best and Jerry Best.
The funeral service for Bud will be held at noon Monday, Mar. 13, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Dave Baldridge officiating. Burial to follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions First Baptist Church Music Ministry and Forward Together for God’s Glory c/o First Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Bud Best may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented