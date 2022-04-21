OHIO COUNTY — George Corley Moore, 53, of Ohio County, passed away April 18, 2022. He was born in Daviess County to Ernie and Betty Moore. He grew up with his four siblings, Ernie Moore, Becky Crowe, Susan Matthews, and Sally Reynolds. George graduated from Ohio County Hospital and joined the Air Force shortly after graduating. He became a member of Local 633 Pipefitters Union and was employed with them for 32 years. He attended Rosine Missionary Baptist Church.
He was a proud husband to his wife, Shelia Moore, of 27 years. Together they had five children, Tiffany Whittaker (Jason Haynes), Perry (Alexa) Moore, Roscoe Moore, Aaron (Chasity) Whittaker, and Jacob (Alma) Moore. He was also a proud Papaw of ten grandchildren, Michael and Slayten Perkins, Keileigh Raymond, Kynnadi Whittaker, Riley and Reese Raymond, Mason Evans, Dawson Oliver, Carson Whittaker, Amelia Moore, and one on the way.
George was a God-fearing man that was always teaching the word of God. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his motorcycle, and fishing. George will be forever missed by his loved ones.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home and from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. His family will be present to welcome loved ones.
Bevil Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
