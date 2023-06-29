ROCKPORT, INDIANA — George D. “Doug” Ambs, 76, of Rockport, Indiana, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home.
He was a veteran of the US Navy and a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.
He was also an owner/operator of a local restaurant.
Survivors: wife, Ann Ford; son, John Ambs; daughter, Mindy (Daniel) Webb; brothers, Larry, Bobby, Mike, Rick, Kenny, and Chris; and sisters, Judy Maddox, Becky Hagedorn, and Carol Keller.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: St. Bernard Catholic Church Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
