CENTRAL CITY --George D. Clark (lovingly known as Papaw George), 92, of Central City, passed away at 1 a.m. Sept. 21, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born in Rome, Mississippi, July 21, 1927. He quit school at age 17 and joined the Navy, entering WWII. He was a first-loader on a 5-inch gun on the USS Astoria and served in the Asian Pacific conflict.
After the war, he served another 10 years in the Naval Reserves. Upon returning to private life, he studied telegraphy and worked as a freight agent for the Illinois Central Railroad for 44 years. He loved his time on the railroad and loved to tell stories of that period in his life. One of his favorites was that he was the dispatcher when the funeral train bought Vice President Alben W. Barkley's body through Central City, on its way to Paducah, where he was to be buried.
George served his community in many ways throughout the years such as serving on the Central City Council, past mason, assistant scoutmaster of Central City Troop 41, BSA, and witnessed his son, Johnny attain the rank of eagle scout. He volunteered at Central City Elementary School three days a week, mentored many children as he headed the learning center and would never leave until he told his students to always teach treat their teachers with respect, as well as other life lessons.
As his health deteriorated, he moved to the Courtyard Assisted Living Complex in Central City. There he made many wonderful friends. Director Bonnie Richey and the staff were such a support to him. Unfortunately, his health continued to deteriorate and he moved to Diversicare Nursing Facility.
George loved the Lord and everywhere he went, he taught a Sunday School class.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Tinkle Clark and son Charles W. Clark. He loved his family dearly.
Survivors include one son, Johnny (Gail) Clark, of Lake Malone, two grandsons, Zachary (Hannah) Clark, of Madisonville, and Dr. Jacob (Emily) Clark, of Greenville, and one great-granddaughter, Evie Andrew Clark, of Greenville.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, at noon at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Chase Thompson of First Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A military tribute will be held at the graveside service. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
