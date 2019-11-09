SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Retired Lt. Col. George Davis Berry of the U.S. Air Force passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in San Antonio. He was born May 25, 1935, in Owensboro to George and Nina (Hodges) Berry. George completed his master's degree in computer science from Texas A&M University. After retiring, he went back to work as a tax credit advisor and then a professor of mathematics at San Antonio College. George enjoyed building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, sailing and traveling. He was the past commodore of the Alamo Yacht Club and a huge supporter of animal rescue organizations in San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jody Berry.
Lt. Col Berry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Peggy Berry; daughter Jennifer Berry and husband Mark; stepson Dennis Cornelison; grandchildren Jessica, Jacob, Colleen and Juliet; great-granddaughter Mya; sister-in-law Joni Berry; and grand dogs Gracie and Boo.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Ave., San Antonio, TX, 78212. The Rev. Dennis Cornelison will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 E., San Antonio TX, 78232 -- (210) 495-8221.
