George E. McClain, 90, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at his home. George loved gardening, watching wrestling, helping others and reading his Bible. He was preceded in death by his wife Etta Mae in 2020. He was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Survivors include two daughters, Brenda (James) McVay and Georgia Perdue, both of Diamond, Kentucky; one sister, Nellie Whitledge of Paducah, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Michael and Jason Purdue, Tonya Miller, J.C., Adam and Heath McVay; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, Kentucky. Rev. Gene Richard will officiate with burial at King Cemetery in Liberty, Kentucky. Visitation will be from noon until service time at the funeral home. Military rites will be performed by Worshum Post #40 of Henderson, Kentucky at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fellowship Temple, 320 Weldon St. Madisonville, KY 42431.
