George E. Murphy, 78, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at home on April 30, 2020, surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 18, 1942, to the late Raymond Chester and Frances Richards Murphy. George was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. He married Anna Carol Clary on May 13, 1961. George was a founding member of Stanley Volunteer Fire Department. He served at church as a Communion minister and a minister to the sick. He retired from Daramic in 2014 after working there for 49 years. George enjoyed deer hunting, being out with his nephews on the farm, and he loved to laugh. He was a people person and never met a stranger. George was active and enjoyed scripture studies and to serve people. He was a Century Blood Donor after donating 16 gallons over the years.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Carl Murphy, Harry Murphy, Gene Murphy, John Murphy and Leo Murphy; and one granddaughter, Falanne Harris.
George is survived by his wife, Anna Carol Murphy; children Oleta Taylor (Robert), Richard Murphy (Pam), Rodney Murphy (Jo), Allison Wright (Jeff) and Sara Murphy; grandchildren Sean Murphy, Bryson Young, Chelsea Moorman, Joshua Murphy, Hallee Murphy, Luke Murphy, Robert Taylor and Anna Murphy; two great-grandchildren; and sisters Martha Miller and Linnie Clary.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mr. Murphy’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Burial will be at St. Peter of Alcantara Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Vincent de Paul at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of George E. Murphy may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
