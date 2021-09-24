George Everett Therkildsen, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Alexandria, Virginia, on July 13, 1960, to Russell and Shirley Todd Therkildsen. He was a truck driver for Time Dedicated Carriers for 15 years. George enjoyed watching wrestling and car shows and going fishing. He loved his family and adored his dog, Bear Bear.
Along with his parents, George was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy Therkildsen; and his mother-in-law, Beatrice McGuffin.
George is survived by his wife of 35 years, Hulla McGuffin Therkildsen; his son, Davie (Sheri) Therkildsen; his grandchildren, Kelsey, Shelby, Allyssa, Aries and Dakota; his great-grandson, Aiden; his siblings, Gwen Crouse, Lee Zipperer and Linda Maney; best friend Denny Costello; Jeff Lamm, who was like a little brother to him; and several kids in the community that considered him like a papaw.
Services will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Saturday.
