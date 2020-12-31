DURHAM, N.C. — George Franklin Hunt, 85, of Morrisville, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Duke Regional Hospital. He was born May 23, 1935, in Russelville to the late Allyn and Sarah Hunt. George was a U.S. Army veteran. He graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1957 and was a lifelong Tarheel fan. He had a career in chemistry at The Liggett Group, Research Triangle Institute and Pinkerton Tobacco. Then during retirement, he was a professional painter and upholsterer. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro and then Triangle Grace Church in Durham, North Carolina. He enjoyed time with family, golfing and bowling.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Hunt; a daughter, Beverly Hunt; and his sister, Maggie Nourse.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Robert Hunt (Michelle), Blane Dawson, Tessa Dawson (Danny) and David Hunt (Julie); grandchildren Morgan Vaughan, Eli Pruitt, Allyn Hunt, Megan Bayes, Mark Batchelor (Eileen), Maggie Hunt, Asher Hunt, Lainey Hunt and Lucy Hunt; great-grandchildren Brandon Griffith, Brody Griffith, Miley Griffith and Eleanor Batchelor; his sister, Linda Tyler; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in order to gather safely and celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ovarian Cancer Research at https://ocrahope.org or to the general scholarship fund at UNC at https://giveto.unc.edu/impact/what-to-support/students/unrestricted-general-fund-scholarships in his honor.
Memories and condolences for the family of George Hunt may be left at bit.ly/georgehuntcondolences.
