CALHOUN — George “GW” Quinn, 83, of Calhoun, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, peacefully at his home. He was born Jan. 18, 1939, in Patesville to the late Dan and Mary Payne Quinn. George worked for Wickes Lumber and retired in contracting sales from Lowes. He loved coaching his children in baseball and softball. George enjoyed boxing and was a huge Notre Dame fan. He enjoyed playing bingo with friends and family and loved mowing his yard. George could carry on a conversation with anyone, and he enjoyed talking with family, friends, and strangers.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Quinn; three brothers, Manuel, Pau, and Jewell Quinn; and two sisters, Thelma White and Shirley Hall.
George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wilma Barnett Quinn of Calhoun; his children, Kimberlin Quinn of Owensboro, Barbie Jean Payne of Maceo, George K. Quinn of Owensboro, Tiffany Michele Brown (Clint) of Ft. Stewart, Georgia, and Eric Quinn (Hannah) of Owensboro; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Billy Quinn of Phoenix, Arizona and Dennis Quinn (Judy) of Cloverport; two sisters, Cathy Applegate and Patricia Shoemaker both of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for George will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Father Mark Buckner officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and from noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of George Quinn may be left at www.glenncares.com.
