George H. Collignon, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Hillcrest. George was born October 1, 1941, in Owensboro to the late Herman Collignon and Kathleen Keller Collignon. George graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1959 and the University of Kentucky in 1966 with a bachelor of arts in architecture. He and his wife, Pam Hill Collignon, married in 1968 and made their home in Owensboro. He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. George worked for R. Ben Johnson, AIA for 10 years before forming his own architectural practice. He later partnered with Nathan Nunley, AIA, creating Collignon & Nunley Architects, PSC. Collignon & Nunley served Daviess County and surrounding communities for many years with projects such as Apollo High School, HL Neblett Community Center, Central Bank and Trust, Owensboro Community College, Hancock County Courthouse, Morton J. Holbrook, Jr. Judicial Center, Owensboro Mercy Health System, and Independence Bank along with many of its branches, which is often considered his signature work.
George was a member of the Kentucky Board of Architects and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. He was honored with the Silver Beaver Award in 1988 from the Boy Scouts of America and was scoutmaster of local troop 77. George served his community and parish in many capacities including the Owensboro Jaycees (President 1971-72), Mayor’s Committee on the Arts, Owensboro Board of Adjustments, Owensboro Electrical Control Board, Kentucky Plumbing Commission, Littlewood Athletic Club, Salvation Army Board, and St. Martin’s Parish Council.
Always known for his willingness to lend a hand, give advice, or try to fix pretty much anything, George’s generosity toward others was exceeded only by his deep commitment to and love for his family. His pride for them was boundless and one of his biggest gifts was always letting them know. George loved to fish and be outdoors. His incessant tinkering in the garage and yard was legendary.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his son, Georgie, in 1981.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife, Pam; his children, Andy (Ashley) Collignon of Nashville, Tennessee and Amy (Kevin) Gunn of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Grace, Millicent, Caroline, and Drew Collignon, and Connor and Nathan Gunn; sister, Jane (Bill) Powers; brother, Micheal (Peggy) Collignon; sister, Angela (Bill) Munson; sister-in-law, Susan (Bobby) Ryals; as well as many special nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral in Owensboro with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home, where prayers will be said at 6 p.m. and from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Many thanks to the dedicated and compassionate staff on Unit 1 at Hillcrest.
The family requests expression of sympathy be made through donations to the Salvation Army or Owensboro Catholic High School.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented