George H. Warren Jr., 85, passed peacefully Aug. 9, 2019, surrounded by his family in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born May 5, 1934, in Owensboro to George and Emily Hunter Warren. George attended Owensboro High School where he graduated in 1952. He attended the University of Kentucky on a football scholarship and went on to graduate with a degree in agriculture. On Aug. 28, 1954, he married Sara Barbara Zogg, and the two enjoyed raising their four children and traveling together. In addition to being a past president of Kentucky Oil and Gas Association, he was also president of Zogg Oil and Warren Drilling companies. George was a member of the board of directors for South Central Bank for 16 years with a previous tenure at Central Bank & Trust. Additionally, he served as a member of the Rotary Club and was an active participant of the Men's Bible Study Group of First Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Barbara (Zogg) Warren; a brother, JB Warren; and a sister, Mary Alice Reid.
George is survived by his four children, Hank (Susan) Warren of Owensboro, Kim (Tim) Donovan of Columbus, Ohio, Pam (Doc) Harris of Owensboro and Stu (Raina) Warren of Franklin, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) Howard, Emily (Reynolds) Wehrman, Andrew (Becca) Warren, Hunter (Taylor) Harris, Sam (Ann Merideth) Donovan, Blake Warren and Tori Warren; and four great-grandchildren, Henry and Hallie Howard, Louise Wehrman and George Warren. George also is survived by a sister, Betty Ginn; and many nieces and nephews.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial is in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, as well as before the service on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
