CROMWELL — George Harvey Gregory, 81, died Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at Ohio County Healthcare.
George worked and retired from Youngs Manufacturing.
Survivors include his sons, Travis (Melissa) Gregory, Daniel Gregory and Justin (Ramet) Gregory; two daughters, Tanya Baize and Brittany (Chris) Basham; brothers, Tommy Gregory and Teddy (Claire) Gregory; three sisters, Vonda King, Marilyn Gregory and Geneva Dukes.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, at Daugherty Cemetery in Cromwell.
