George Henry (Hank) Shemwell Jr., 67, of Owensboro, was surrounded by his loving family, when he went home to the Lord, on September 19, 2021. He was born April 27, 1954 in Hopkinsville, to the late George Henry Shemwell Sr. and Nancy Louise (Flowers) Shemwell.
Hank grew up in Lexington, Kentucky and Lansing, Michigan. He served as a sworn police officer in Lansing. He received his bachelor’s degree in psychology at Kentucky Wesleyan College (1989) and master’s degree in rehabilitative counseling from Southern Illinois University (1991).
Hank worked in the field of substance abuse counseling and treatment services with RiverValley Behavioral Health, Owensboro, Volunteers of America, Louisville, Bluegrass Comprehensive Care, and Schwartz Treatment Center, Lexington.
Hank loved reading books, playing guitar, being with family and friends.
Hank was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy (Flowers) Shemwell, Adairville, and his father, George H. Shemwell Sr., Lewisburg.
He is survived by his loving sister, Jayne Ann Hall, (Gary) Owensboro; and his adored, nieces Ashley Hall, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Leslie Hall, of Owensboro.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services will be with immediate family members. Burial will be at Gant Cemetery, Todd County, KY. James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Lung Association (lung.org).
