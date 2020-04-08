TAMPA, FLORIDA — George Henry Harris Jr., 66, of Tampa, Florida departed this life Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Tampa Memorial Hospital. He was born in Owensboro. His parents, George and Thelma Harris Sr., preceded him in death.
George was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
George leaves to mourn the loss of his passing and cherish his memories five brothers, Hilton Harris, Ricky Harris, Jeff (Louise) Harris, Marnell Harris and Dwayne Harris; four sisters, Deborah (Arthur) Jackson, Elaine Pope, Shelia (Tony) Jackson and Geraldine (Wuan) Harris-Head; one uncle, Hugh Harris; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral and burial arrangements for Mr. Harris will be private. McFarland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared a www.mcfarlandfh.com.
