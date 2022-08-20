George Henry Moore Jr., of Ponte Vedra, Florida and Owensboro, passed away in Jacksonville, Florida Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama August 15, 1933, to Lenna Faustina (Bonifay) and George Henry Moore, Sr. He attended the seminary at St. Bernard Catholic Preparatory High School and Junior College in Cullman, Alabama, then transferred to Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama. There he played first base for the Badgers, participated in ROTC, and graduated in 1956 with a degree in business.
He was an avid life-long fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. During college, he was offered a contract with the Cincinnati Reds organization for his outstanding first baseman skills but decided instead to serve his country in the US Army. George followed in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps and began his career at the L & N Railroad as an assistant trainmaster in Birmingham, Alabama and remained with the company for the next 30 years through multiple mergers and promotions. As superintendent of the Evansville, Indiana division, he started the railroad’s first Safety Team and lead the division in winning the L & N Safety Award. Transferring to Jacksonville, Florida, George continued his distinguished career as General Manager of Transportation for CSX Corporation, retiring in 1986. He was known for his quick wit and kind heart and was loved by all who were blessed to know him. He loved the beach and sunny Florida weather, and when asked how he was doing, he was known to reply, “Just another day in paradise!”
George was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Cynthia Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Monica Gaw Moore; five children, Edith Moore-Hubert, Ted (Ellen) Moore, Liz (Paul) Tiseo, and Eileen (Jim) Cavanaugh, all of Jacksonville, Florida, and Stephen Moore of Woodstock, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Kaitlin (Jon) Shumake, Tyler (Lindsay) Moore, Daniel Hubert, Jr., Patrick Hubert, Olivia Tiseo, Sophia Tiseo, Abigail Cavanaugh, and Allison Cavanaugh; two great-grandchildren, Carson Moore and “Baby Butter” Moore, due in September; one sister, Judy Matson of Pensacola, Florida; many nieces and nephews; and former wife, Patricia Malone Moore of Jacksonville, Florida.
The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. A reception will follow the funeral. Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Utica followed by a celebration of life at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Weather Berry Historic Home, 2731 West 2nd St., Owensboro. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walk Off Charities at walkoffcharities.networkforgood.com.
