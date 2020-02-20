CENTRAL CITY — George Henry “Pete” Doss, 84, of Central City, died at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mr. Doss was born June 13, 1935, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner, a member of Green River Chapel Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran. He loved hunting and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Ella Doss; sisters Wanda Mae Morris, Eva Bethel and Donnie Shemwell; and brothers Claude Walton “Buddy” Doss, Elmer Ray Doss and Emmett Doss.
He is survived by his wife, Ava Nell Carter Doss; son Brian Keith (Lori) Doss of Central City; daughter Renee (Dwight) Brown of Evansville, Indiana; granddaughter Lindsey Renee (Eli) Turner of Bremen; grandsons Nicholas Keith Doss and Nathan Sean Doss, both of Central City; great-grandsons Clay Lewis Turner and Owen Dane Turner, both of Bremen; brother Donald (Paula) Doss of Bremen; and sisters Betty Jean Durall of Central City and Linda Ann Doss of Greenville.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Larry Shadowen officiating, assisted by the Rev. Jewel Martin. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
