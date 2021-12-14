CLOVERPORT — George Hoyt Allen, 87, of Cloverport, passed away Friday December 10th, 2021 in Owensboro. He was born August 12, 1934 in Cloverport, to the late H.M. Allen and Ruby White Allen.
George enjoyed going fishing and going to the casino boat and playing card games. He was a traveling man who loved to see God’s creations.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Early.
Left to mourn his passing is his loving wife, Elizabeth “Liz;” one son, George Bradley (Vanessa); two daughters, Julia Melton (Bill) and Tracy Thompson (Jameson); six amazing grandchildren, Andrew Melton, Logan Melton, Jena (Joseph)Jacobs, Trenton Allen, Valorie Casebolt and Savanna Allen; one great-grandchild, Hudson Melton; brother, John (Sue) Allen and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his biological children, he leaves behind Liz’s children, Wendy Wells (Brian), Cindy Goodrid (Steve), Lori Webb (Paul) and Renee Ryan (Rick); five grandchildren, Eric Crago, John Wells, Helen Sheriff, Alex Goodrid and Matthew Goodrid; five great grandchildren, Atticus Goodrid, Benjamin Sheriff, Elizabeth Sheriff, Jay Crago, Taku Crago and the mother of his children, Doris Atwood Berry.
Visitation was Monday, December 13, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Cloverport Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home with Brother Bobby Stinnett officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Cloverport Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Allen Family.
