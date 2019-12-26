George K. Cox Sr., 81, of Owensboro, died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. George was a United States Navy veteran. He was the president and founder of George K. Cox & Associates Real Estate Appraisal and Consulting. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Alice L. Cox.
Survivors include his son, George K. Cox Jr.; three daughters, Elizabeth Williams and her husband, K.C., Michelle Hundertmark, and Jennifer Cox; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, James Cox.
Services will be noon Saturday, Dec. 28, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with military honors. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
