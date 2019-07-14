CALHOUN -- George K. Fulkerson, 61, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home in Calhoun. George Kendall Fulkerson was born Aug. 26, 1957, in Owensboro to the late Prentice and Jo Nell Anderson Fulkerson. He was a member of the Methodist faith and enjoyed spending time on the Green River. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, Jeff Fulkerson.
Survivors include a son, Bryan Fulkerson of Nashville; a sister, Janice Leslie of Owensboro; and two nieces, Lindsey Hallden (Brenton) of Owensboro and Kaitlyn Leslie of Louisville.
A family memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Rumsey United Methodist Church with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, is handling the arrangements for George's family.
The George K. Fulkerson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to George K. Fulkerson, Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of George at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented