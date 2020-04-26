HAWESVILLE — George L. Newton, 84, of Lewisport, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Heartford House. George was born June 20, 1935, in West Frankfort, Illinois, to the late Emmitt and Lillie Belle Sanders Newton. He was a member of Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship and worked in the timber industry.
Survivors include his children, Tina Weller, George Lee Newton Jr., Eddie Newton, Kenny Newton and Trisha O’Haire; a sister, Helen Herode; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
George’s family would like to thank the staff at the Oaks Personal Care Home for their compassionate care.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Newton will be private. Burial will be in Roseville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Oaks Personal Care Home, 1580 Fourth St., Lewisport, KY 42351.
Online condolences may be left for George’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented