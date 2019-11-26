George Lawrence Hamilton, 76, of Knottsville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born March 5, 1943, in Owensboro to the late Kendrick L. and Mary T. Hamilton. He graduated from Catholic High and Brescia College and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. George loved spending time outdoors and feeding his catfish. He was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Ann Jones, Nancy Louise Hester, Rose Mary Craigg and Mildred E. Howard; and a brother, Sam Hamilton.
He is survived by his significant other of 37 years, Kathy G. Pence; his brothers, William E. (Sharon), of Owensboro, Joe (Sheila), of Owensboro, Gerald T (Joyce), of Cassopolis, Michigan, and Richard (Diane), of Hawesville; sister Anna Faye (Lorenzo), of Ormond Beach, Florida; brother-in-law Gene Howard, of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for George Lawrence Hamilton will be noon Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday.
Memories and condolences for the family of George Hamilton may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented