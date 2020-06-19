George Lee Fulkerson, 71, of Maceo, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the home of his nephew in Maceo. He was born Oct. 31, 1948, in Daviess County to the late Roy Daniel and Flo Ellen Stewart Fulkerson. George was retired as a security guard at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He enjoyed watching old Westerns, cooking and was a UK basketball fan.
Surviving are two daughters, Britany Fulkerson and Deanna Fulkerson, both of Owensboro; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Buddy Fulkerson, and wife Bertha of Philpot; and a very special niece and nephew, Debbie and Danny Fulkerson of Maceo, who were his caregivers for several years.
There will be no services. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky for the loving and compassionate care they gave George during his illness, and the family has requested that contributions be made to Hospice in his memory at 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
