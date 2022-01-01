George Lewis Sipes, 77, of Owensboro, departed this earthly life on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in the care of Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born in Owensboro to the late Bishop and Ethelee Sipes. George retired from William Watson Plastering and Sipes Lawn Care. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran and served with the U.S. Navy Reserves of Bainbridge Maryland. He was a member of Fourth Street Baptist Church. George was an avid UK basketball fan and enjoyed going to the horse racing track. He coached little league baseball and touched the lives of many. Spending time with his family and friends was important to him, and he was loved by them dearly.
George was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Sipes; and his loving companion of 46 years, Rosetta “Popeye” Fountain.
George’s precious memories will be remembered by his sons, Jason Fountain (Desiree Higgs) and Jude Moorman; his stepsons, Gary Harris, Terrence Fountain, David Clark and William Fountain; his daughter, Inetres Sipes; his stepdaughters, Lynn Harris, Karen White and Donna Fountain; his brother-in-law, Jessie Harris; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loving family and friends.
A special thanks to the caring staff of Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Monday at McFarland Funeral Home Chapel. Service: Noon Monday with live streaming from McFarland Funeral Home Inc.’s Facebook page.
Military honors by VFW Post 696 Honor Guard.
Face masks are required for attendance at the visitation and service.
