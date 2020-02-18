HARDINSBURG — George Michael “Mike” Bennett, 72, of Hardinsburg, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence. He retired from Gates Rubber Company, and he was a member of Westview United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors incude his wife, Shirley Bennett, daughter Samantha Payne, sons Jonathan and Jeremy Bennett, and brothers Howard “Sonny” Bennett and Mark Bennett.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Westview United Methodist Church. Westview. Burial: Military honors in Kingswood Cemetery, Kingswood. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg.
Expressions of sympathy: Westview United Methodist Church.
