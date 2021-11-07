George Neubauer, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Owensboro to the late Eldred and Amy Neubauer.
George enjoyed farming and made it his career after graduating from Western Kentucky University with an associate degree. He was a member of Third Baptist Church. George was an animal lover and rescued many animals from local Daviess County Animal Control throughout his life, opening his heart and home to animals in need. He also enjoyed watching sci-fi movies of all kinds, though dinosaurs were his favorite subject.
George was preceded in death by his loving pets, Rascal, Ewok and Blaze.
Left to cherish his memories are his siblings, Eldred L. Neubauer Jr., Gayla Freer and Nancy Neubauer-Hume.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at McFarland Funeral Home Chapel at 1001 W. Fifth St., Owensboro, KY 42301. A graveside service will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made in his honor to Hospice of Western Kentucky-Hartford House or Daviess County Animal Shelter.
