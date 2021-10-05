George Nies, 88, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Chautauqua Health & Rehab. He was born on January 23, 1933 in Danzig, North Dakota, to the late Ted and Bertha Nies. He was retired from NSA (Century Aluminum) and was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. George enjoyed fishing, shrimping, boating, and spending time in Florida.
He is preceded in death by his second wife, Bernita Nies; and brother, Reinhart Nies.
Survivors include his children, Diane Parks, Lilly Fischer, Patty (Curtis) Parks, Debbie (Terry) Dean, Pamela Kieft, Daniel (Phyllis) Nies, Mark (Shiella) Nies; brother, Bobby (Sharon) Nies; his first wife, Stella Nies; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com
Commented