REYNOLDS STATION — George “Pat” Hedden, 85, of Reynolds Station, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home. He was born in Rockvale to the late Lewis and Ethel Hedden. He was retired from GTE General Telephone & Electric’s Leitchfield office and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a member of S.E.I.U. International Union. He was preceded also in death by his wife, Betty; brothers Bill Hedden and Tom Hedden; a sister, Debbie Hedden; and a great-grandson, Samuel Kurtz.
Survivors include his son, Randy Hedden of Port Jervis, New York; grandchildren Dawn (Frank) Lerner of North Carolina and Stephen Hedden of Phoenix; great-grandchildren Jacob Kurtz of Pennsylvania and Nathan Kurtz of Louisiana; a brother, Larry (Karen) Hedden of Reynolds Station; and sisters Betty (Darrell) Blanton of Fordsville and Faye (David) Merritt of Reynolds Station.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family graveside services will be in Fordsville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Pat may be made to the Hopewell Cemetery Fund.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
