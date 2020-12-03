George Putnam Allard II died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in St Petersburg, Florida. He was 53 years old.
George was born and raised on his family’s farm in Lewisport, Kentucky.
One of the original Singletary Scholars at University of Kentucky, George studied economics and graduated from UK with high distinction.
While at UK he helped found the Kentucky Beta chapter of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and formed a life-long bond with his fraternity brothers. He also met his wife, Leigh Ann Collins, during his years at UK.
George went on to earn a master’s degree from The Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, graduating with honors.
Combining his farm roots with business acumen and a sense of adventure, George lived and worked in many places, including over 10 years in Europe. His last role was with agribusiness company Bunge as Chief Financial Officer for Europe and Asia.
George was an avid fly fisherman and hiker. He was a keen fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the University of Kentucky basketball and football teams.
The youngest of his siblings, George grew up with strong familial bonds. He was a devoted, loving husband and father who delighted in spending time with his family and valued the simple pleasures of home. He left us with many happy memories to cherish.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Putnam Allard, Sr. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Leigh Ann; twin daughters, Julia Burke Allard and Sophie Boudon Allard; his mother, Betty Emmick Allard of Lewisport, KY; siblings, David Allard of Lewisport, KY, Sue Allard Koett of Owensboro, KY, Jo Krippenstapel and her husband, Paul, of Bellevue, KY, Steve Allard and his wife, Pam, of Lewisport, KY, Dan Allard and his wife, Amy, of Lewisport, KY, Martha Allard of Brentwood, TN; sister-in-law Lynn De Arkos and husband Pablo, of Celina, TX; and nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be private and burial will be at Lewisport Cemetery. Share your memories and condolences with George’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the George and Betty Allard Scholarship at Brescia University, 717 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Founded by George’s parents, the scholarship is awarded to students who study special education.
