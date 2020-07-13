George Raymond Hatfield, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Hillcrest Signature Healthcare. He was born Oct. 2, 1931, in McLean County, to the late George and Pearl Goodwin Hatfield.
Mr. Hatfield was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran and retired from the Laborer’s Local #1392. He was an avid UK basketball fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.
George was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Earl & Rex Hatfield; and his sister, Sue Penrod.
George is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nora Dean Hatfield; his sons, Darryl Glenn Hatfield (Nelda), of Philpot and Mark Alton Hatfield (Stacy), of Owensboro; grandchildren, Taylor and Emily Hatfield, Keith Hatfield and Kyle Hatfield (Alyssa); a great-granddaughter, Bryleigh Hatfield; a brother, Arthur D. “Art” Hatfield, of Logan County; and several nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will be held. Entombment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation, please enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 135 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40202.
