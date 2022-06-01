George Robert Taylor, 89, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born July 23, 1932, in Daviess County to the late James and Bessie Beard Taylor. George worked at the G.E. plant in Owensboro as a mechanist for 16 years. He was an honored Navy veteran and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. George was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and formerly worked for the Messenger-Inquirer and the Evansville newspaper.
George was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending his time outdoors, hunting, and fishing. George loved talking about the time he spent in the Navy and all of the stories he brought back with him. He also was a fan of Hank Williams’s music and watching old Westerns.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Richard Taylor; son-in-law, Darrell Phelps; and siblings, Clara Millay, Mary Tichenor, Billy Jo Taylor, Sherman Dean Taylor, and Shirley Mahoney.
Those left to cherish George’s memories are his wife of 66 years, Martha Marie Powers Taylor; children, Clare (Paul) Rodgers of Florence, Anne M. (Michael) Falk of Castle Rock, Colorado, Mark F. (Laralee) Taylor of Strasburg, Colorado, Gregory L. (Gerry) Taylor of Fordsville, Maria Goretti (Randall) Fleischmann of Wylie, Texas, and Cecilia Marie Phelps of Owensboro; daughter-in-law, Debbie of Louisville; and grandchildren, Will Falk, Allie Falk, Clay Taylor, Liz Donnelly, Erin Fleischmann, Karl Fleischmann, Louis Rodgers, Callie Taylor, Paul Fleischmann, and Zander Taylor.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., with prayers being said at 5 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 4029 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 or to the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 1 Carriage Lane, Building A, Charleston, SC 29407. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Taylor. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of George Robert Taylor and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented